This AudioStick dongle makes connecting AirPods to your Nintendo Switch a breeze

For Nintendo Switch users, the most frustrating aspect of the console might be that you can’t connect any Bluetooth headphones or earbuds to it. The fact that the most powerful mobile console ever doesn’t allow you to connect Bluetooth headphones is kind of ridiculous. Fortunately, there might be a solution.

The AudioStick from Skull & Co. is a versatile Bluetooth adapter that is designed for many devices. The adapter’s shape and size make it a perfect fit for your Nintendo Switch. All you need to do is plug this little gadget in your Switch’s USB-C port, and you’ll be ready to hook up your Bluetooth headphones in no time.

The folks over at Input recently tested out one of these bad boys in their Nintendo Switch, and the results were pretty good. All you have to do is set both the AudioStick and the target headphones to pairing mode, and they’ll connect automatically.

The AudioStick also has the ability to remember up to four different Bluetooth devices, so you can switch out headsets whenever you want. You can even connect two different devices simultaneously with the AudioStick.

This 5.0 Bluetooth adapter is available at Amazon for $30, and it comes with a couple of adapters so it fits snugly on both the Switch and Switch Lite. While it may seem a little pricy, this versatile device is a great idea for those of you looking for a way to hook up your Bluetooth headphones to your Nintendo Switch.

