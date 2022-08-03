This $300 Switch accessory doubles your screen size by 188%

If you think the screen on your Nintendo Switch is too small, here’s an idea. A company called Up-Switch has released a $300 screen accessory that transforms your Switch into an 11.6-inch display.

Yes, an 11.6-inch screen. Up-Switch says it’s 188% bigger than the screen on the Nintendo Switch.

The back opens up, you slot your console inside, and you’re away. The Orion even has an additional HDMI input so that you can use it as a second screen for your laptop.

Additionally, you get built-in speakers with removable controller grips on the sides for Joy-Con controllers.

Those extra grips will prove helpful; here’s why: The Orion weighs 1.5 pounds, adding to the already hefty 0.66 pounds of the Nintendo Switch.

To go mobile, you’ll need a power bank strapped to the back of the Orion to keep it charged, so you’ll carry quite a bit of weight. Not exactly the portable gaming experience that the Nintendo Switch is famed for.

The other thing is that Orion’s display has a 768p screen. That’s slightly better than the Switch display, but it’s over a much larger display. That means you’ll see pixels, making your gaming experience worse.

Anyway, if you have the lower arm strength of The Hulk, you can get the Orion from Up-Switch or Amazon for roughly $300.

