These new headphones from Bose can last 24 hours on a single charge

Bose has announced its latest pair of wireless, active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones, the $329.95 QuietComfort 45. They now come with 24 hours of battery life on one charge, have improved noise-canceling, better voice call performance, and a new transparency / ambient mode that Bose calls “Aware Mode.”

You’ll be able to get the QuietComfort 45 in black or “smoke white,” and they look pretty similar to the QuietComfort 35 II that they’re replacing. Almost so similar that you’d have a hard time telling them apart.

They’re foldable for easy storage in your bag or the included carrying case, and it’s an overall finessed design with “pleats and puckers have been removed from soft materials, and gaps between components have been replaced with smooth transitions.”

The placing of the controls is the same as on the prior model, with most of the controls on the right earcup and one button on the left earcup to cycle through the two ANC modes, Quiet and Aware. That ANC is improved, especially in “mid-range frequencies” like background noise on commuter trains, coffee houses, or busy office spaces.

Bose has reworked the mics for voice calls, with a beam form array for picking up your voice, and also a “rejection array” that’s designed to reduce the effect of nearby distracting sounds on your calls.

The battery lasts for up to 24 hours of straight playback, even with ANC turned on, and it’s recharged over USB-C. Just 15 minutes of charging gives you three hours of playback, with a full battery taking two and a half hours.

You can preorder the $329.95 Bose QuietComfort 45 today, with Bose shipping out your orders on September 23. If you want a good deal on the QC35 II’s that are being phased out, retailers might be selling them off to clear inventory, so keep your eyes open.

