Philips Hue and Spotify have teamed up to bring the rave straight to your living room

Spotify has teamed up with the smart lighting integration experts at Philips Hue to bring users a whole new integration that’ll help bring your music to life. Starting today, users will be able to link their Spotify accounts to their color capable lights for an improved dancing lights experience.

Earlier this week, the companies announced their partnership and promised to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to Spotify and Philips Hue users. While you can already have your Philips Hue lights dance with music through the Hue Sync app on PC and Mac, this new integration works differently.

Now, when you link your Spotify and Philips Hue accounts, the Philips Hue app will gain access to whatever music you are playing on any device. From there, it uses AI to extract the song’s metadata and create a unique and immersive lighting experience for each individual song.

The integration not only reads the rhythm and beat of a song but also gauges the genre and mood when creating a light show. You can use the Philips Hue app to adjust things like brightness, intensity, and color palette.

The new integration is starting to roll out to everyone now, but you can actually get yourself set up for early access right now.

There are a few requirements, however. Of course, you’ll need any Philips Hue color capable lights, but you also need a square-shaped Hue Bridge. Then, all you need is a Spotify account and a speaker to jam with, and you’ll be ready for your own personal rave.

