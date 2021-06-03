The Philips Hue app just got a much-needed design overhaul

If you’re a Philips Hue owner, keep an eye out for the app redesign which should be rolling out today. According to Signify, which makes Hue’s range of products, the new app has been completely redesigned to make it easier to use.

We got the update earlier this morning, and so far, that claim of being easier to use has held up. The home screen hasn’t changed too much, but everything else has. The biggest change we’ve noticed is that tapping on a Zone or a Room from the home screen brings up a grid showing every light and pre-set scene for that room. Before you needed to tab between multiple screens to control these, so this is a welcome simplification of steps.

You can also add new lights from the Room page, so you don’t have to go hunt in the Settings tab anymore. A new button on the home screen will show up if you have multiple Hue Bridges, which power users will find more user friendly.

Image: KnowTechie

Other tweaks include the “Routines” page being renamed as “Automations,” which will have more options for triggering your lights based on times or geofencing of your mobile device. It’ll also take into account multiple people when triggering the “coming home” or “leaving home” automations, so it won’t change the lights just if the Hue app’s user has left the home. I’ve had to avoid using automated changes because of this in the past, as it used to turn off the lights on my partner when I went to pick up the mail. Oops.

The new redesign is rolling out today for both iOS and Android. Later this summer, you’ll also get an update that brings more dynamic lighting to the options, so you can cycle your lights through color options over time.

