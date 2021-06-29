Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers are getting some free Disney Plus

We all love free stuff, right? Well, if you’re an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber, you can get a few months of Disney Plus for free, and it’s not limited to just new subscribers. Yes, even existing users get some free stuff this time, although it’s fewer months than for new customers.

Amazon announced the promotion on Monday, where both existing and new customers to Amazon Music Unlimited can get a few months of Disney Plus for free. If you’re a new customer, you’ll get six months of Disney Plus, and existing customers of Amazon Music Unlimited get three months through the deal.

That’s pretty cool, giving you more than enough time to binge-watch The Mandalorian, or WandaVision, or even long enough to watch the rest of the first season of Loki, which is being released one episode per week. It’s not just Marvel and LucasArts though, you also get National Geographic and a huge collection of Disney’s beloved movies and shows.

Image: Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited costs $9.99 a month for non-Prime subscribers or $7.99 per month for those with a Prime subscription. A yearly subscription is $99.99 or $79.99, respectively. That gets you 75 million songs and podcasts, with a significant amount in HiFi quality.

The only catch? If you’re an existing Disney Plus subscriber, you won’t be able to add extra months to your subscription through this deal.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: