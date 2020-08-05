After October, you’ll no longer be able to stream music on Google Play Music

In case you missed it, Google announced recently that it would be retiring Google Play Music and shuttling people over to YouTube Music. Now, the company has released more information regarding the switch over – here’s what you need to know.

First things first. The service will shut down in December of this year. At that point, YouTube Music will completely replace Google Play Music. If you are in New Zealand or South Africa, you’ll be unable to stream music from Google Play Music starting in September. If you are anywhere else in the world, your streaming functionality will be cut off in October.

On top of that, you’ll be unable to purchase any music on Google Play Music starting in late August.

So, what happens between October and December? Well, that will be the additional timeframe in which you can transfer your music over from Play Music to YouTube Music – and you’re going to want to do that. Anything not transferred over in December will be lost to you forever.

Luckily, if you want to transfer your music over, the process is pretty straightforward, if you know where to look. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. You can follow our transfer guide here.

