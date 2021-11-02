If your Pixel 6 Pro display is having flickering issues, Google says a fix is coming in December

Google has been shipping Pixel 6 and 6 Pro preorders to customers, and while the overall sentiment is positive, some users have noticed weird issues with their new flagships. The most commonly reported issue? Weird display artifacts when the power button is pressed while the smartphone is powered off.

You can see it in action in the embedded video below. The Pixel 6 Pro owner shows what happens when the power button is tapped while the handset is powered off, with green lines of varying intensity showing horizontally across the unpowered AMOLED screen.

Some sections seem shaded as if “burn-in” was present, but it disappears after they remove their thumb from the power button.

It’s not just customers experiencing the same issue, as Android Police confirmed that “at least one of” their Pixel 6 Pro review units had the same flicker when the power button is pressed while the handset is powered down.

Google has acknowledged the issue, and a fix is coming. That’s not enough for some users, who opted to return the device instead. I can understand that reasoning, it’s a flagship device and if this is a launch issue, it might be more trouble than it’s worth to you.

While some users are only reporting the flicker issue, some are also reporting the green streaks showing up on dark backgrounds while the phone is turned on, a fairly common issue with AMOLED screens used by any manufacturer.

Some are also reporting that the punch-hole selfie camera has a “split hole,” where there is a dark circle below where the camera is situated, that also doesn’t respond to touch. That seems more of a manufacturing issue to me, as it’s a very apparent fault that I couldn’t find on any of the reviews I checked.

The first owners of the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro began to report all sorts of problems with smartphones. Most of them are related to the quality and operation of displays. And some of them look extremely strange at all. The video above shows how each time the power button is pressed pic.twitter.com/pRgTaBARoY — Yaroslav Gavrilov  (@appletesterrus) October 28, 2021

Maybe these screen issues are going to be the only issues that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users experience, but we’re not holding our breath.

The Pixel line has always had at least one major issue every release, like the Pixel 2 XL’s excessive screen “burn-in” and class-action suits related to the Pixel and Pixel 2 (and some of the earlier Nexus devices).

Then, there were also issues with the Pixel 3 “forgetting” to save images to your camera roll, the Pixel 3a randomly shutting down, the Pixel 4’s face unlock feature working when it shouldn’t, and the Pixel 5 having a gap between its screen and body.

Oh, and until Google issues the fix in December, the company says to avoid pressing the power button while the phone is powered down; unless you’re holding the power button long enough to turn on the handset.

