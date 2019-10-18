Welp, Google Pixel 4’s face unlock works even when your eyes are closed

Google might live to regret removing the fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 4, as the new facial recognition system seems to have a major issue – it’ll unlock your phone even if your eyes are shut.

That seems like a glaring security hole, in a feature that Google says is secure enough to be used as a payment verification…

It seems the Pixel 4’s face unlock works even if your eyes are shut

The video above is the worrying proof posted by one of BBC News‘ correspondents, Chris Fox. Google confirmed the issue to BBC News after the video went viral, adding the not-really-helpful advice of “keep your phone in a safe place.” Pretty sure biometric security is meant to enhance my phone’s security, not make it easier to unlock it…

Google now has some salient advice on its FAQ pages, including:

Your phone can (and probably will) unlock when you don’t want it to

People that look like you could probably also unlock it… (Just how secure is this thing, anyway?)

And the kicker – your phone could be unlocked by someone else using your head, even if your eyes are closed. (Is this Google’s version of criminals in movies using people’s eyeballs to fool locks?)

Then again, fingerprint sensors aren’t that secure either, are they Samsung?

What do you think? Surprised that Google’s facial recognition is so bad? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

