The Google Pixel 4’s camera takes some sick shots – here’s what it is capable of

Google’s latest phone, the Pixel 4, adds a telephoto lens to the wide-angle camera that kept Google on top of the smartphone camera leaderboards for so long. Is that going to be enough to put the triple-lens configuration on the iPhone 11 Pro back into second place?

Tech reviewers have had some time to get snap-happy with the new camera on the Pixel 4, so let’s see if Google gets its crown back.

Google just took back the smartphone camera crown from Apple

If you want some comparisons between the iPhone 11 and the Pixel 4, head on over to The Verge, where Tom Warren has you covered. To my eyes, Google is the clear winner here, with the iPhone coming out looking like Samsung’s over-sharpened, over-saturated mess of a camera.

That’s just one reviewer from one outlet though, so let’s see what the rest of the internet has to show:

I mean, just look at this good boy. Not a hair out of place.

Pixel 4 reclaims the top spot as best smartphone camera pic.twitter.com/ygRZ0Y8KkY — Billy (@billykyle) October 17, 2019

Or this insanely detailed night scene, where the HDR of the Pixel 4 is shown off to great effect

Hey so the Pixel 4's camera is nuts pic.twitter.com/GcxVkMyC8Z — Hayato Huseman (@hayatohuseman) October 15, 2019

Or Marques doing what only Marques does…

Some more shots from Pixel 4's camera pic.twitter.com/gEZG6cfRIW — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 17, 2019

It’s just a New York state of mind…

In case you want to see how far Google has come since the Pixel 2…

https://twitter.com/ammmeeerrr7/status/1182273008859136004?s=20

Or this series of Pixel 4 images by legendary photographer, Annie Leibovitz, who worked with Google in the run-up to the launch

Some impressive low-light results here

Pixel 4 low-light camera test (50+ photos & videos) https://t.co/trI2vXn5zN pic.twitter.com/riI6RRouKL — Apple Watch 101 (@AppleWatch101) October 17, 2019

You could say… it’s in the bag

The Pixel 4 often applies the shallow focus effect when it senses a subject that close to the camera and distinct from the background. And if you don't like it, you can have it without the effect. (No edits.) pic.twitter.com/EAPd27ve2j — Andy Ihnatko (@Ihnatko) October 17, 2019

And yes, the front-facing camera is no slouch either

Ing.Gironi @andrewmartonik: 'Comparison people were asking for: Pixel 4 front camera (1st) field of view vs. Pixel 3 standard (2nd) and wide (3rd). Pixel 4 makes the 3 standard lens look really tight. But doesn't feel … pic.twitter.com/Kk9kxM6kI8, see more https://t.co/jjWNrZPSJ2 — Simone Gironi (@SimoneGironi) October 17, 2019

Super Snazzy shots here…

Pixel 4 XL (sooc) pic.twitter.com/648HNR3TTh — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) October 17, 2019

Phandroid coming up with the goods with some more low-light results

These are only early results as well, since people have only had the handset for a couple of days. Expect more in the coming days/weeks/months, proving that Google has reclaimed its crown in the mobile camera space.

What do you think? Does this make you more interested in the new Google Pixel 4? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

