Uhhh, China’s helicopter prototype looks exactly like a flying saucer

Dubbed the “Super Great White Shark” by Chinese media, the helicopter has more in common with the popular description of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) than it does the Chinooks and Sikorskys of the helicopter world.

China’s new attack helicopter looks like a UFO

Don’t worry about seeing the flying saucer in the air anytime soon, the prototype is firmly grounded for now. When it was shown at the Tianjin China Helicopter Exposition last week, it was a non-flying shell. From the schematics, it feels more like a hovercraft or VTOL to me than a helicopter, covered with the blended-wing designs used by stealth aircraft.

The aircraft is 25 feet long and almost 10 feet high, with space for two crew in the middle section

All the rotors, turbines and engines are covered by an outer shell, giving it the ability to scatter radar

Back in the 1950s, at the height of UFO fever, a Canadian company almost got a similar UFO-shaped helicopter into service in the US military. The Avrocar as it was known, could only manage stable hovering if it was less than three feet from the ground, and had a max speed of 35 mph. I guess that wasn’t the source of all the UFO sightings then…

