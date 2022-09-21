Google’s new tool lets you request to remove personal search results
The tool has started to roll out to some users in the US and Europe.
Google has started rolling out a new tool that lets users quickly and easily request to remove search results including personal information like phone numbers, home addresses, and email addresses.
The platform originally revealed this new feature back in May. Now, select users in the United States and Europe are starting to see the new feature, according to a recent report from 9to5Google.
With this new tool, users can easily request that Google remove search results. If you find something in a Google search that you don’t want out there, you can click the three-dot menu in the top right of the result.
That will bring up the About this result window showing details about the result itself. A new option labeled Remove result is present and lets you make a quick, easy removal request.
When you start a removal request, you’ll identify what kind of information is present that you want to remove.
And if the result contains personal info, like phone numbers, addresses, or email, Google says it can review and remove your request more quickly.
There’s also a new window that lets you monitor any removal requests you have issued. Select your profile picture in the top right of the Google app.
Then, you can monitor your removal requests and see which ones have been approved for removal.
This is a super cool and convenient new feature to increase your privacy in Google searches. Of course, it’s not available to everyone quite yet.
In the meantime, you can use Google’s original remove results request feature, though it’s a bit more complicated. Hopefully, this new feature makes its way to everyone soon.
