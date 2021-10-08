You can now tune your guitar with a quick Google search

Have you ever been jamming away and noticed that your guitar is a little bit out of tune, but you don’t have a tuner handy and you need to back to jamming as quickly as possible? Fortunately, Google now has you back.

Initially discovered earlier this week by Android Police, Google has added a new instrument tuner to Google searches. Now, whenever you search the term “Google tuner” on your PC, Android, or iOS device, you’ll be greeted with a tuner that uses your device’s microphone to make sure all of your notes sound right.

This isn’t Google’s first venture into instrument tuning, however. Google Assistant has had the ability to tune instruments for a while now with the “tune my instrument” command, but this new addition should make the feature more accessible to everybody.

Screenshot: KnowTechie

No matter what device you are using, as long as you have a microphone, you will be able to take advantage of the new Google tuner. Of course, depending on what hardware you are using, you may experience different results. Jon Porter of The Verge noted that the tuner worked well for his iPhone 12, but a cheaper Android device had trouble picking up the instrument’s notes.

This is a super cool new feature. While it most likely won’t replace any dedicated instrument tuners since it relies so much on other hardware, I could definitely see the feature being used in a pinch. If you don’t have a tuner handy, it’d be really cool to just do a quick Google search to get your guitar sounding right again.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: