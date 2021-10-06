Google Flights can now tell you just how bad your trip is for the environment

Google is letting its customers know that it is all-in on environmental protection. As part of that commitment, the company announced today that it is adding a new feature to Google Flights that will let you know how much impact each flight has on the environment.

In a blog post on the company’s website this morning, Google introduced its new eco-friendly Google Flights feature. Now, in addition to seeing cost and time information, each trip will also include information about the carbon emissions resulting from the trip.

You will have the ability to sort your potential trips by their environmental impact, and trips with substantially lower emissions will have a green badge certifying the trip’s eco-friendliness.

The company uses a variety of factors to estimate the total carbon emissions for each individual trip. The estimate considers things like aircraft type, trip distance, and the number of seats in each seating class when calculating the estimate. The company also utilizes information from the European Environmental Agencies to help deliver this new Google Flights feature.

This is a great new feature for Google Flights. With users having the tools to see how much impact their trips have on the environment, many will be more likely to opt for the least impactful option. This could eventually force airlines to increase their efforts in environmental protection, as people opt for the most environmentally-friendly options.

