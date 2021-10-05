Google’s next Pixel event will take place on October 19

This year, instead of letting the leakers have all the fun, Google decided to start teasing its latest Pixel handsets months ahead of schedule. Now it’s almost time to unveil everything, with Google setting the date for October 19 at 1 PM EST.

Yes, Google is again going to release the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in mid-October. That means they should be shipping before Halloween, but as to whether they’re a trick or a treat, we’ll have to wait to see what reviews say.

We’ll likely hear all about that mysterious Tensor chip that powers both devices, which was custom created by Google. The company has said that it’s faster at machine learning tasks like on-device translation and computational photography, which should mean that the Pixel 6 camera quality will be stellar.

The real question is: Is it going to be enough to take back the crown from the iPhone 13?

Leaked images from the camera point to a 50MP camera sensor that’s binned down to 12.5MP, alongside a 12MP ultra-wide and the Pixel 6 Pro gets a 48MP telephoto lens as well. We’ll hear more at the event about the rest of the specifications, including RAM and storage, and possibly battery size.

It’s a fair bet that the US versions of the Pixel 6 will be more expensive, as we’ll be paying for the ability to use the mmWave bands for 5G. We’re also expecting to hear more about the Pixel-only features that Google is working into Android 12, which was just released today for developers.

The Pixel Event is on Tuesday, October 19 at 10 am PT, 1 PM ET. We will update when streaming links are made available.

