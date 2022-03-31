No, cell phones don’t give you brain tumors, study finds

Ever since cell phones became popular decades ago, there has been concern about their effect on our bodies. Specifically, there has been a lot of speculation that cell phone radiation could increase the risk of brain tumors.

However, recent findings from a long-term study indicate no relationship between cell phone use and brain cancer.

The new findings were recently published by the International Agency for Research on Cancer in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. The study reported on an ongoing project that tracks the health of around 775,000 women in the UK.

Using statistics from questionnaires to these women about their cell phone use combined with data from the National Health Services databases on deaths and cancer registrations, researchers were able to determine that regular, daily cell phone use has little to no effect on potential brain cancers.

Of course, like most other studies, these findings have their limitations

Image: Ste Knight / KnowTechie

The study includes only women and does not consider young people or children. And the study defines regular cell phone use as around 20 minutes of talking per day. There isn’t any data in these findings on heavier cell phone use.

Still, the control group is quite large. And the researchers’ findings show no increase in brain tumors in women that regularly use cell phones.

While it might still be a good idea to practice caution if you use a cell phone a lot and use hands-free options when available, it’s good to know that there isn’t major potential for brain tumors from talking on our cell phones.

