Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4: The best deals and where to find them

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 have officially launched, marking the fourth generation in Samsung’s line of foldables. And now, anyone who hasn’t preordered can finally get their hands on one.

Naturally, Samsung and various online retailers are coming out of the woodwork with deals that are almost too good to be true.

But, these phones come at a price. For example, the Flip runs at $999, while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 clocks in at a staggering $1,799. So to ease the burden, these offers should help lighten the load.

We’ll show you a list of places where you can buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 today, along with some of the best promos to help cut down on some of the costs.

The best Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 deals

Image: KnowTechie

Right now, the hottest deal out now comes straight from Samsung.

For the Z Fold 4, they’ll give you a $150 Samsung credit right out of the gate. And if you’re trading in a device, you’re eligible for another credit worth up to $900.

Naturally, there’s more up Samsung’s sleeve. Here’s a full breakdown of what they’re offering on each device:

Image: KnowTechie

$150 Samsung Credit

Up to $900 Enhanced Trade-In.

$300 guaranteed trade-in credit on any condition Galaxy devices.

Dates: Offer is available from August 26 through September 11.

Image: KnowTechie

$50 Samsung Credit

Up to $700 Enhanced Trade-In.

$200 Guaranteed Trade in credit on any condition Galaxy devices

Dates: Offer is available from August 26 through September 11

Samsung also has some offers on its new smartwatch and earbuds up for grabs too. And bonus points if you buy all of these devices together. But, more on that below. Let’s start with the basics first:

Watch 5 & Watch 5 Pro

$75 Samsung Credit

Dates: Offer is available from August 26 through September 4

Buds 2 Pro

$50 Samsung Credit

Dates: Offer is available from August 25 through September 4

BONUS OFFER: Get a $150 credit when you bundle the Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro with any Galaxy Z series purchase, plus another 30% off.

On top of everything offered above, the company will even throw in three months of its Care+ protection service, free of charge. Learn more at Samsung’s website.

Best Buy Offer

Image: KnowTechie

Best Buy, truly holding up to its name, also has a good offer that could potentially save you up to $1,200 with an in-store trade-in and qualified activation.

And if you prefer to go through your mobile carrier, Best Buy can sync buyers up with a seamless activation. Here are some offers available by carrier:

Verizon: Save up to $1,100 with a select trade-in of your old or damaged phone and qualified activation for Verizon. Or, save $300 without a trade-in.

Save up to $1,100 with a select trade-in of your old or damaged phone and qualified activation for Verizon. Or, save $300 without a trade-in. AT&T: Save up to $1,200 with qualifying in-store trade-in and activation.

Save up to $1,200 with qualifying in-store trade-in and activation. T-Mobile: Save up to $1,300 with qualified new activation and a premium T-Mobile plan. Or, save up to $300 without a trade-in.

Additionally, Best Buy Totaltech members also get a $100 Best Buy gift card with any Samsung Galaxy Z series purchase. Learn more here via Best Buy’s page or by clicking the button below.

Where to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4

Sure, Samsung is always the best place to start when considering your Galaxy Z purchase, but you have a wealth of buying options available at your fingers. Here are some of the other places you can buy at: