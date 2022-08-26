This 40V cordless lawn mower is down from its usual $320 to $132

Summer is almost coming to an end, which means there’s still plenty of yard work to work on before the season’s end. And if you’re looking to make the job easier, a cordless lawn mower is the way to go.

And if you’re looking to score one on the cheap, Amazon currently has this PowerWorks 40V 17-inch cordless lawnmower down to just $132 using promo code 30MXP4W7. It typically sells for $320.

What’s great about this lawnmower is that it doesn’t require the typical maintenance you would have to perform on a traditional mower. Since it’s battery operated, this means no gas, oil, or problematic carburetors.

Image: Amazon

The lawnmower gets its power from a 40V lithium battery and has a 17″ cutting deck. Additionally, it features a 2-in-1 mowing system that utilizes a rear bagging and mulching system. On top of that, you get five different cutting positions.

All in all, for just $132, there’s a lot to like about this PowerWorks lawnmower, and it’s certainly a great deal for anyone looking to get a new lawnmower.

But act fast – this promo code is valid through August 31. Again, that promo code is 30MXP4W7, and using it discounts the mower down to just $132. Click the button below for more info.

