Apple says don’t use your iPhone on a motorcycle then proceeds to use an iPhone on a motorcycle

Apple showed off the iPhone 13 last month with an interesting trailer showing off the phone’s durability. But the company has released a warning against strapping your phone to a motorcycle’s handlebars, somewhat contradicting the message that it sent in its promotional video.

In last month’s promotional video, Apple shows off the iPhone 13’s durability features as a motorized scooter driver puts the phone through some extreme tests. In the video, the phone is mounted to the bike’s handlebars, where it is subject to rain, dust, and some pretty hard falls.

But Apple has also released a statement warning against mounting the iPhone 13 to a motorcycle’s handlebars, as it could cause damage to the phones’ cameras. In the warning, Apple says that high-amplitude, high-frequency vibrations caused by high-power motorcycle engines could “degrade the performance of the camera system.”

The keyword in Apple’s warning is “high-powered.” In the promotional video, the bike that was being used was a scooter with a low-powered engine that would supposedly not cause any harm to the iPhone’s cameras.

In fact, if you look closely at the video around the six-second mark, Apple does include a warning that says, “Always use a dampener with your iPhone when riding as shown. Use only with low-powered bikes and avoid prolonged use.” But you might have missed that message the first time around. I definitely did.

This is definitely some conflicting advertising from Apple. Yes, they put a warning at the bottom, but it was pretty small and very hard to catch. I’m not saying that the company did anything malicious with this ad, but I expect they could have easily found a different way to show off the iPhone’s durability.

