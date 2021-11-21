The best Google Pixel 6 cases on Amazon

In the era of the brick-like Nokia 3310, dropping your phone could do some real damage—to you, others, and anything else in your immediate area. Now, however, the world is more dangerous to our mobile devices than they are to it, and a good protective case is necessary.

If you’ve dished out the big dollars for a Pixel 6, you probably don’t want to lose such a pricey piece of hardware to a foolish fumble or a temporary lapse in judgment. Luckily, the range of cases available for Google’s flagship phone is vast, so you can suit her up with something functional and affordable.

Each product offers a unique set of features, so let’s take a look at the best Pixel 6 cases on the market for both protection and functionality.

If protection is your primary purpose when choosing a phone case, the Spigen Rugged Armor design is worth your time. Made from shock-absorbent thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), this case can handle the big drops. Additionally, the raised edges help protect your screen, and the product boasts extra air cushioning for impact absorption. Add a screen protector to the mix to transform your Pixel 6 into one solid unit.

Ferilinso’s protective TPU case offers military-grade shock absorption. The resilient frame also has four corner air pockets to help with the heavy hits. On top of that, the case’s raised edges provide protection for your screen and camera, and the grippy design means your phone is more likely to remain in your hand or pocket when it should. Upgrade your defenses with a good screen protector, and you’ll have established some real military might.

If you’re looking for a case that combines protection with purpose, the Spigen Slim Armor CS is a damn fine candidate. The design offers a dual-layered frame, complete with air pockets to assist with shock absorption, and the TPU interior and polycarbonate exterior work together to keep your Pixel 6 safe. Within the product’s rear compartment, you can easily fit a card or two, allowing the Spigen Slim Armor CS to double as a wallet.

Poetic Revolution’s military-grade case is the ultimate Pixel 6 protector. While the battle-ready design looks slick, it also provides a lot of functionality. The product, which encloses your entire device and sports a built-in screen protector, boasts shock, drop, impact, and scratch resistance. Furthermore, the case comes with a kickstand that lets you set up your phone in either portrait or landscape mode.

The transparent TPU and polycarbonate design from Ringke’s Fusion case provides impact protection while allowing you to view your phone through the material. Slim, lightweight, and tailored with raised edges to safeguard your screen, the Ringke Fusion is simple but effective. The case even comes with a couple of lanyard holes, so you can keep your phone strapped to you at all times. Throw a screen protector into the mix, and your Pixel 6 will be well-protected.

If you’re looking for a case that’s thin and practical, the Ghostek COVERT has you—and your phone—covered. The clear design means you can still admire your Pixel 6 through the case, and the shock-absorbent material and raised edges help protect your treasured device. You will, however, need to add a screen protector if you want to complete the protection package.

Maybe you’ve got a little more to carry than a standard case can accommodate. Or perhaps you’re searching for something a little bit fancy. In either situation, the Foluu Flip Wallet is an excellent choice. With a canvas exterior and TPU interior, the product looks good while still protecting your phone from minor accidents. A magnetic clasp keeps the case closed, and the built-in kickstand lets you prop up your phone in landscape mode. Foluu’s part wallet, part Pixel 6 case is a stylish alternative to other products that primarily focus on protection.

A Pixel 6 case for every occasion

If you’re someone who lives dangerously, a product you can shoot out of a cannon and into a wall may be in order. In that instance, you’ll need a case with military-grade shock absorption.

If, however, you’d prefer something with card pockets and kickstands, a more versatile option may be in order. This is why we included a little bit of everything in this buying guide.

Regardless of what you choose, your Pixel 6 deserves protection, and you have several quality cases to choose from.

