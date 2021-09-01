Apple will finally let you store your driver’s license on your iPhone, but only in these states

For years, Apple has been working on adding new functionality to the iPhone that makes it a multipurpose device that is used for more than texting and mindlessly scrolling Facebook. Now, digital driver’s licenses are coming for a handful of states.

Announced today, Apple users in Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah can store their state IDs and driver’s licenses in their Apple Wallet.

Apple notes that “The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will enable select airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports as the first locations customers can use their driver’s license or state ID in Wallet.”

Users who add their identification into Wallet will be able to use the digital license at airports by tapping their phone at the identify readers present at TSA checkpoints.

The company goes on to say that both states and the TSA will provide more info for how this will work at a later date and that Apple is hoping to add more states in the near future. The new feature may not roll out until iOS 15, which is when Apple is expected to add new facial recognition features for storing digital identification.

