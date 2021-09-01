The new Apple Watch might be delayed because of its complex design

The Apple Watch Series 7, which many expected to be released alongside the iPhone 13, may actually be delayed, according to new reports from Nikkei Asia and Bloomberg.

According to manufacturers, production for the new Apple Watch started ramping up over the last week, but it continues to run into “critical challenges in reaching satisfactory production performance.

The reason for the unsatisfactory production performance? Nikkei Asia’s sources point to the new design of the Apple Watch Series 7, which takes styling cues from the newer iPhones, with a more squared-off design and a flatter screen.

The report says that production has been halted, as manufacturers work with suppliers on the current issues. One thing that may be hampering production is the inclusion of new sensors in the latest Apple Watch, including blood pressure monitoring.

That last bit is interesting because previous rumors had pointed to glucose monitoring, but that feature was expected to be pushed back to future models of the Apple Watch.

Regardless, we shouldn’t have to wait long to find out from Apple about its new gadgets. Typically, new iPhones are released in September, so we’ll probably have official confirmation regarding the Apple Watch Series 7 in the coming weeks.

