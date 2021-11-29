Is 2022 the year we finally get Apple’s AirPower? A new report says maybe

If like many, you’ve been waiting since 2017 for Apple to release the AirPower wireless charging mat that can charge all of your Apple devices, your wait might be over.

That’s right, the device that we all thought was canned could well be coming to market, so you won’t have to rely on third-party chargers.

The source of hope this time is Mark Gurman, who wrote in this week’s Power On newsletter that he believes that Apple is still working on “some sort of multi-device charger that it intends to eventually release.”

He goes on to say, “There’s a reason why it planned to launch the device in the first place in 2017.” That reads like more of a gut feeling, and not based on any concrete evidence, but then again Apple isn’t in the habit of announcing devices and then killing them off before release.

Mophie’s take on the AirPower (Image: Mophie)

Currently, you have to go to third-party manufacturers for an AirPower-like experience, with Apple even selling the Mophie stands in their own storefront. Those third-party devices don’t have all the features that AirPower was supposed to have, but they’re still better than having multiple chargers sitting on your desk.

Maybe the AirPower will have a different form factor though, as Gurman also says that Apple is working on a reverse charging solution that would let you stack iPads and iPhones and then even top them with AirPods, all being charged from the bottom up.

The ability to reverse charge has been rumored every year since 2019, with the latest news being a patent for reverse charging our iPhones by placing them onto our MacBooks.

Could 2022 be the year that the AirPower finally arrives, and also the year that the iPhone gets reverse wireless charging? That would stop me from having to carry additional power banks everywhere, which would be great for my back.

