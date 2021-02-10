If your MacBook Pro won’t charge past one-percent, Apple has a new service program for you

Have you noticed that your MacBook Pro seems to not charge at all, sticking at a one-percent battery charge no matter what? Well, Apple has a new service program for you to get your faulty battery replaced, at no cost to you.

The small pool of affected devices includes 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros manufactured between 2016 and 2017. You might see a message in your Battery preference pane that says “Service Recommended.” That means yours is one of the faulty devices, so it’s time to contact Apple.

If the Battery pane doesn’t show anything out of the ordinary, your MacBook Pro isn’t one of the affected models.

Is my MacBook one with the issue?

If you’re having battery charging issues, it’s time to first check your battery health.

To check your battery health on macOS Big Sur: Click on the Apple Menu at the top left Then you want System Preferences Click on Battery in the sidebar, then click Battery Health If your MacBook Pro is still running macOS Catalina or earlier Hold the Option key and click on the battery icon to show the battery status menu

You’ll want to check if your MacBook Pro was manufactured in that timeframe, by going to Apple Menu > About This Mac. Affected models will be on the list below:

MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

Apple also says that they have released a macOS update that can stop the issue from happening. Make sure to keep your MacBook Pro up-to-date by going to Apple Menu > System Preferences > Software Update to check if there’s an update waiting for you. Look for macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update.

If your MacBook Pro turns out to be one with the issue, contact Apple Support and they’ll sort out the repair, free of charge.

