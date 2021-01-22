There have been so many reports about upcoming MacBooks that it’s going to make my brain explode. If you haven’t been keeping track, there’s this, this, and this. To add to the pile, Apple is now reportedly planning a new thinner MacBook Air design that includes MagSafe charging, reports Bloomberg.

The MacBook Air is already thin as it is. But if this report pans out, they’re apparently going to make it even thinner. The report also mentions that Apple may include two USB 4 ports on the laptop and add in its next generation of its ARM-based processors, which makes sense seeing that Apple includes the M1 chip in the company’s latest release back in November.

On top of the new MacBook Air being lighter and thinner, Bloomberg also notes that Apple’s magnetic charging system, MagSafe, will also be making its debut on the new MacBook Air redesign. The company is also planning to bring the old pill-shaped design of the charger back too.

Now, none of this is set in stone because Apple doesn’t generally confirm rumors like this, but Bloomberg has a pretty good track record with this sort of stuff, so it’s safe to say this almost a sure thing. Be sure to read the rest of the report for more details.

