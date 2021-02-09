Apple may be giving up on the iPhone 12 mini

To appease iPhone fans, Apple included a smaller version of the phone in its iPhone 12 lineup, the iPhone 12 mini. You would think these phones would fly off the shelves. Surprisingly, they’re not, which is why the company may be giving up on the phone altogether.

AppleInsider reports William Yang, an Apple supply chain analyst for JP Morgan, reportedly slashed iPhone 12 mini production expectations by 11 million units. He even went on to add that Apple may stop making the phone entirely as soon as the second quarter of this year.

That’s a rough hit for Apple, but it makes sense if they decide to stop selling the phone. Just last month, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners published a report which found iPhone 12 mini sales only accounted for 6% of total iPhone sales in October and November.

Now, keep in mind, the iPhone 12 mini was just released in November. But to compare apples to apples, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which Apple also released in November, counted for roughly 20% of new iPhone sales during the same period. Another report from Nikkei Asia also found iPhone 12 mini sales to be “sluggish.”

Will Apple put the iPhone 12 mini to bed? Who knows, it’s not really clear at this time, and Apple hasn’t commented on the matter. But I’m guessing Apple will continue to include four phones in its iPhone 13 lineup, so it will be interesting to see if the mini makes the cut.

