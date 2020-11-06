The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now available to preorder

If you held off on getting the iPhone 12 in favor of the iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 mini, then your time is now. Preorders are now available for the high-end iPhone and smaller form factor iPhone. They will be available starting on November 13, but if you want to make sure you secure your expensive purchase, preordering is the way to go.

If you are trying to avoid the stores as much as possible right now, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered on where you can get the latest iPhones. Thankfully, you’ll have a handful of options so if you prefer to shop at certain big-name outlets, there shouldn’t be an issue.

Where to preorder the iPhone 12 Pro Max

If you plan on going with the biggest-and-baddest of the new iPhones, this is the phone you’re going to want. It features 5G, a near-professional camera setup, and the biggest Super Retina XDR display available.

Here’s where you can snag it:

At all of these locations, the phone starts at $1,099.

Where to preorder the iPhone 12 mini

If you are looking for a smaller iPhone, but want many of the features of the iPhone 12, then this is the option for you.

Here’s where you can buy one:

At all of these locations, the phone starts at $829.

So, there you have it, how to preorder the latest iPhones from Apple. With rumors swirling that Apple may have a difficult time meeting demands, you might want to snag early if you are interested in one of these models.

What do you think? Plan on preordering either of these iPhones? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

