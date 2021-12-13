iOS 15.2 is now available – here are the new features to look out for

Apple has released the public version of iOS 15.2. As it is with every major iOS release, the company continues to improve it and add features after the initial release. iOS 15 was released in September of this year.

This update brings multiple privacy and security features, and some new subscription action for Apple Music. You’ll also get the ability to let someone else into your iCloud if you die, and multiple improvements and tweaks to existing services and apps.

There’s a bunch of new features available with iOS 15.2, so follow along if you are interested in what new features your iPhone is getting.

How to update your iPhone to iOS 15.2

If you are ready to get the update, you can follow along with the steps detailed here. Then, below this section, you’ll find all of the new features available.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad Tap on General Tap on Software Update Tap on Download and Install You might get asked if you want to temporarily remove apps because the update needs more space. Tap on Continue. iOS will reinstall those apps after the update is finished Tap on Install once the update has been downloaded

Here’s what’s new in iOS 15.2

If you want to know everything about iOS 15.2 and the best features to look out for, we’ve got you covered.

Apple Music Voice Plan

If you’re put off by the $9.99 price tag on Apple Music, you might want to check out Voice Plan. The $4.99 subscription gives you all the songs of Apple Music, but you need to use Siri to access them.

That might make creating playlists complicated, but are playlists worth $5 a month to you? It’s probably aimed at those users who mainly use their HomePod for music, instead of iPhone users.

iPhone parts and service history

A new section in Settings > General > About will show you if some parts of your iPhone have been replaced. It will depend on which model of iPhone you have and will say if parts were replaced by Genuine Apple Part(s) or Unknown Part if they’re third-party parts.

iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, and later: You’ll be able to see if the battery has been replaced

You’ll be able to see if the battery has been replaced iPhone 11 models, iPhone 12 models, iPhone 13 models : It’ll show you if the battery or display has been replaced

: It’ll show you if the battery or display has been replaced iPhone 12 models and iPhone 13 models: It’ll show you if the battery, display or camera module has been replaced

Scanning of Messages for CSAM

When iOS 15.2 hits, it will bring tons of privacy and security features. One of those is parental control for Messages. It will use AI to spot nudity in images sent to or from Messages.

If detected, it will then blur out the image, and show a warning. That warning also has helpful tips about staying safe and talking to a trusted adult about the image if you’re worried.

Apple finally has a way to let someone into your iCloud data if you die. It’s called Legacy Contacts, and it provides a secure way to nominate someone to get access to your photo reel and meme collection after you shuffle off the mortal coil. They either get a digital access key sent to their iPhone, or you can give them a PDF of the key.

The Find My app gains the ability to manually scan for AirTags. That’s good if are worried about being maliciously tracked. The app is also getting the ability to track iPhones when they’re in Power Reserve mode, for up to five hours.

Changing the screen won’t break Face ID

Screen repairs are the most common iPhone repair, and now they won’t break Face ID. Apple had limited screen repairs on the iPhone 13 models to registered repair centers only, but that’s being changed. Instead, the control chip on the screen is being phased out in favor of a software check.

App Privacy report

The App Privacy report technically came in iOS 15.0, but you couldn’t read what it said back then. Now you can, with extensive information on which apps track you, which ones you have granted permission to access sensors and more.

Hide your email address more easily

You’ve been able to make burner emails on iOS since iOS 15 launched, but now it’s even easier. You can create burner addresses from the Mail app, just by tapping on the CC field. Nifty. You will need to be an iCloud+ subscriber to do so.

What’s missing?

While Apple is adding a large number of new features this update, some things are still not ready. Digital IDs aren’t going to be ready until the new year, at the earliest, for example.

Universal Control, which will let you control iPhones, iPads, and iMacs from one Mac keyboard and mouse, is also not quite ready. We haven’t seen any hints as to when this will be available, but we’ll update you as soon as we know.

