How to enable the iPhone’s new App Privacy Report in iOS 15.2

Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 15, promised to be more secure and more private than ever before. Features like easy-to-use burner emails, a passwordless future, and how to see what data and permissions apps were using were all unveiled.

That last feature launched but didn’t actually let you see what apps were doing. Now, with iOS 15.2, you can see the results of that feature, and its new name – App Privacy Report. It transparently shows you what the apps on your iPhone are doing, and it’s awesome.

Now you can easily see which sensors and hardware your apps are accessing, and also the myriad of web domains that they talk to. That last point is important, as it was difficult to do that on your own. Those web domains are probably being used to build up advertising profiles on you, so you can see why you’d want to know about them.

Here’s how to set up the new iOS App Privacy Report

You’ll need to be on iOS 15.2 or iPadOS 15.2 for this to work. Once you download the update, follow along below: Open the Settings app Tap on Privacy Scroll down, then tap on App Privacy Report Tap on Turn On App Privacy Report After a few minutes, you should be able to see a screen like this on the App Privacy Report page

There are a few things you need to know about the data contained in the report. Only the last seven days are shown, so no data older will be kept.

You’ll get data on four main categories:

Data & Sensor Access: This shows which apps are accessing sensors or hardware on your iPhone.

This shows which apps are accessing sensors or hardware on your iPhone. App Network Activity: Any internet domains that your apps are dialing out to will show up here. It’ll probably be mostly advertising domains, and big players like Facebook.

Any internet domains that your apps are dialing out to will show up here. It’ll probably be mostly advertising domains, and big players like Facebook. Website Network Activity : This shows which domains your browsing has visited.

: This shows which domains your browsing has visited. Most Contacted Domains: The most frequently accessed domains from your apps or web browsing will show up here.

Every entry in the report is tappable, so you can see exactly what each app is up to. If you see something you don’t want happening, like an app accessing Location or Microphone data that it shouldn’t be, you can go to the app in Settings and revoke its access.

The report also shows you the third-party domains that your apps are accessing, which is very useful to know. If you want any of them to be blocked, there are things you can do. Some options include blocking them at your router or getting popular firewall devices like Firewalla to block things before they hit your device.

Apple’s App Privacy Report is now available to view in iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.