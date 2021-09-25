How to see what data apps collect on iPhone with iOS 15

Apple has recently introduced a new feature that gives users the ability to see exactly what data their installed apps are collecting. This new function of iOS and iPadOS devices is available only on the newest version of the operating system, iOS 15, however, it is not enabled by default.

The manufacturer has implemented this new security layer into iOS 15 in order to give iPhone and iPad owners more information about how their private data is accessed. Record App Activity will work on all apps, regardless of how they may be designed to hide what data they are collecting.

If you want to access the new feature, follow our quick guide below:

How to record app activity with iOS 15

If you want to see what your apps are learning about you, you’ll need to activate the app activity feature.

Go to Settings then Privacy Find Record App Activity and toggle the feature on That’s it! You now have the feature activated

Once activated, the new security feature will automatically generate reports every few days. These will contain information such as when an app accesses:

The device’s photo and media library

Cameras and microphones

The contacts list

Location data

The screen sharing feature

The report also monitors what domains the apps access and how many times they connect to them.

Activating the feature does not immediately generate a report. All the data is collected over the course of a few days and users cannot view the activity of the apps in real-time. However, the report will keep track of all the data that has been collected even after the app has been removed.

