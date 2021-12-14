Apple’s new Android app will sniff out hidden AirTags

Now you can search for AirTags on your Android phone, with the newly released Tracker Detect app. Announced earlier this year, the app enables Android users to scan for, and detect AirTags that might be maliciously in their stuff.

The new app doesn’t enable Android users to actually use AirTags with their phones. Instead, it’s a safety tool, created to scan for any item trackers compatible with Apple’s Find My network. If someone has dropped an AirTag in your stuff to track you, the app will find it.

AirTags that were used as intended can also be found by the app. Apple is pushing this Android app as a safety feature, but it’s also a way to increase their Find My network.

“Tracker Detect gives Android users the ability to scan for an AirTag or supported Find My enabled item trackers that might be traveling with them without their knowledge. We are raising the bar on privacy for our users and the industry, and hope others will follow.” – Apple

The Android user must manually initiate the scanning process. If it finds a tracker, it will show up as “Unknown AirTag.” You also get the option to play a sound from the tracker to find it; but only if it’s been near you for ten minutes. Apple then gives you the option to read the AirTag via NFC. Instructions for removing the battery are also provided.

Users of iPhones, iPads, or iPod Touch already have an inbuilt scanner. A notification saying “AirTag Found Moving With You” pops up if it detects one you don’t own.

