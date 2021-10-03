iOS 15 lets you make burner email addresses to limit the spam you get – here’s how to set it up

When Apple released iOS 15, its latest mobile operating system, it made privacy a focus for many of the improvements. Some of those privacy features only work if you’re a subscriber to iCloud, as a perk for paying for more storage and other benefits.

One of the most useful features of that subscription is Hide My Email, which lets you create burner emails on demand. That’s great for signing up for trial subscriptions to services or wherever you might not want to use your primary email address.

I mean, a new email breach is announced every month or so, and we can appreciate you not wanting to use your main account for anything at this point. Here’s how to set it up.

Here’s how to set up Hide My Mail on iOS 15

The thing you need to know before we start is that you need to have a subscription to iCloud+. Open the Settings app Tap on your Apple ID name at the top Tap on iCloud Tap on Hide My Email Tap on Create New Address You’ll get a unique email address to use, which will be forwarded to your personal email by Apple. Tap on Continue to finish up. You can add a tag here to group your burner emails by category, and add a note if you want

Now you can use that email anywhere and it will automatically forward any emails to your Apple ID email account.

It’s a great way to find out which services have leaked your email or credentials, and it’s another tool in our arsenal against scammers, hackers, and other attackers on the internet.

