Hate the new iOS 15 version of Safari? Here’s how to change it back

It’s the most magical time of the year for Apple fans, with hot new versions of its operating systems hitting our devices. One of the new changes in iOS 15 is that the humble address bar in Safari has been moved to the bottom. It’s probably to finally make Safari usable one-handed, but feedback from beta testers was mixed.

It seems that some of you don’t like change prefer the old address bar, where you had to do yoga stretches with your fingers to reach. Thankfully, Apple listened to feedback during the beta testing phases and included a way to change where the address bar is on the screen.

We’ll show you how to put the address bar where years of muscle memory thinks it should be.

How to get the Safari address bar back up to the top

Once you’ve updated your iPhone to iOS 15, read on. Open the Safari app Tap on the aA icon on the left of the search bar Tap on Show Top Address Bar If you find you prefer it on the bottom, tap aA again and then on Show Bottom Address Bar You can also change this from the Settings app

Scroll down to Safari and tap on it Tap on the new Single Tab option, or tap on Tab Bar to put it back on the bottom Tapping on Landscape Tab Bar on this menu makes the search bar disappear when you’re using Safari in Landscape mode

Now you know how to put Safari’s search bar back up to the top; like you’re used to from all those years of iPhone ownership. Me? I’m leaving it down at the bottom so I don’t have to lift my hands to tap on it.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: