Microsoft is adding a Grammarly-like feature to the Edge browser

Web browsers have become much more than simple tools used to navigate the web. Options like Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome are slowly growing in complexity and have almost become secondary operating systems.

Edge is included with Windows 10 and Windows 11 and is treated as a normal browser. However, the program supports extensions that allow it to do anything from editing text documents to acting as a crypto wallet.

Microsoft is now working on improving its web browser even further by adding built-in spelling and grammar check features. Edge already has the capability to open and edit Office files and these features would turn it into a great document processor.

Having integrated spelling and grammar check features would make editing documents inside the browser much easier. Instead of taking the text, pasting it into a spellchecker, and finally copying it back into the file, you can just fix errors while you’re writing.

This having been said, Edge has offered grammar and spelling check capabilities in the past, but as an extension that has to be manually installed. Microsoft Editor, as it is called, would identify errors that you make while writing and suggest corrections. The downside is that the extension requires you to have a Microsoft 365 subscription.

The new feature will work out of the box and it is unlikely to require any type of subscription. This offers users a great alternative to third-party spellcheckers like Grammarly. However, it also makes Edge a more powerful competitor to Chrome.

