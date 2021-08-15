There are never enough hours in the day to read all of the online articles that catch your eye, which is why there is no end of apps that let you create lists of bookmarks for future perusal. The thing is, adding another app to your workflow requires you to actually switch to it. Isn’t there a better way?

Well, now in Google Chrome there is. It’s called the Reading List, and it’s a section separate from the bookmark bar, so you can collate things you want to read.

The best part? It works across devices, with the Chrome app you’re already probably using.

Here is how to use the new Reading List in Google Chrome

Here’s how to use the reading list, so you don’t need to worry about accidentally closing your tabs. Open Google Chrome on your desktop computer While on an article or webpage you want to save, click on the Bookmark button Click on Add to reading list Once added to the reading list, you can get to it at your leisure, from the Reading list button at the end of the toolbar Click on the article you saved earlier, and Chrome will open it so you can read it. The Reading List syncs across all of your Chrome browsers, including on iOS and Android As you read the saved links, they’ll be automatically sorted into a Read section which will be at the bottom of the list

Now you can create and access a reading list on all your devices, without needing to install another app. Happy reading!

