Microsoft just released a new translucent Xbox controller for its 20th birthday

The Xbox is turning 20-years old on November 15, 2021, and to celebrate its birthday, Microsoft is releasing some slick new translucent accessories that include a wireless controller and a wired gaming headset.

Let’s start with the controller. Look at this thing; it’s absolutely stunning. This is the same controller that ships with the Xbox Series S and Series X, but the difference is all in its style.

As you can see, it’s transparent and features the original Xbox’s signature green on the home button and across the bottom of the grips.

Connect your 20th Anniversary controller to your Xbox Series X|S and unlock an exclusive dynamic background bursting to life with glowing lines and moving sparks 🌌✨ pic.twitter.com/RnCpzr9rDR — Xbox (@Xbox) October 7, 2021

The wired headset borrows a lot of the same things from the controller we talked about above. It features a black translucent color with green touches on the boom mic and the “L” and “R” markings inside the earcups. Again, this is all to honor the original translucent green Xbox console.

The 20th-anniversary Xbox controller will cost $69.99, and the gaming headset will run for the same price. Both items are available for preorder starting today, but they’ll also be available at various retailers when they officially launch.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.