PowerA’s new Xbox controllers go pastel for the summer

PowerA’s latest wired controller range for Xbox comes dripping with summer vibes. The company’s $37.99 Pastels collection comes in pastel fades, camo, and single colors with a big marshmallow influence.

The front faces are all smooth satin, lightly textured backs for grip, and glossy accents on the shoulders and bumpers. Here are all the new colorway options:

Lavender Swirl: Dark and light lavender, swirled

Dark and light lavender, swirled Cotton Candy Blue : It’s not as bright as cotton candy usually is, but just as sweet

: It’s not as bright as cotton candy usually is, but just as sweet Pastel Dream : A pastel fade from lavender to aqua, with off-white marshmallow in the middle

: A pastel fade from lavender to aqua, with off-white marshmallow in the middle Pink Lemonade: Pink fades to yellow

Pink fades to yellow Purple Camo: Pleasing pastel purples in a soft camo pattern

You also get all PowerA’s additions to its officially licensed Xbox controllers. Those features include two remappable rear advanced gaming buttons, a volume dial with one-tap mute, and a two-year limited warranty.

The detachable cable is 10ft long, but it’s still using micro-USB. Having to deal with a micro-USB cable is a small annoyance for the affordable $37.99 price tag. PowerA has once again nailed the balance of features and price.

These are just the latest in a recent line of releases of pastel-hued controllers. Microsoft’s official controllers gained pastels through the Xbox Design Lab, OtterBox has a pastel lilac controller shell, 8BitDo has a new pastel pink wired controller, and SCUF has six new pastel colorways for both its Xbox and PS5 controllers.

