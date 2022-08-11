Microsoft revamps OneDrive with a new look and more features

Like Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive is a cloud-based service that allows you to access, organize, and manage all your Microsoft files and documents. Now, the service is turning 15.

Launched in August 2007, Microsoft OneDrive has come a long way. To mark its 15th anniversary, Microsoft is introducing four new features to OneDrive.

These features are all focused on improving the usability of OneDrive, and should make for a smoother experience when searching for things. Let’s dive into the updates.

1. New OneDrive Home page

OneDrive is getting a new OneDrive Home page. It will become the new default landing page upon its release.

Presently, if you log into your OneDrive account, by default, you’ll land on your My files page. Your My files page houses your documents, pictures, and files.

The new OneDrive Home dashboard will resemble that of Microsoft Office. It will also present your files similar to Google Drive, in that you’ll see the most recently updated files first.

In addition, it will allow you to filter your files by file type, that is, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and PDF respectively.

2. New OneDrive Quick access menu

OneDrive is also getting a new Quick access menu which is located in the left-side panel just underneath the Home section.

Here, you can quickly find and access your favorite spaces. You can also expand the list view by clicking on More.

3. New Activity column in OneDrive

The new OneDrive Home comes with an additional Activity column which is located to your far right just after the Owner column.

The Activity column lets you see the most recent activity on any shared file. For instance, it can alert you when someone shares a file, creates a task for you, comments on a task, or when someone @mentions you or other collaborators.

4. OneDrive Photo Story

In addition, Microsoft is also rolling out the OneDrive Photo story to OneDrive mobile app users in Australia. Photo story allows you to privately share photos and videos.

According to The Verge, this feature will not be reaching users in the US and other regions until later this year.

Microsoft is slowly, but surely improving OneDrive

Although these new OneDrive features are small and still on their way, Microsoft is obviously serious about improving the OneDrive experience for users.

It will be interesting to see how well these changes are accepted once they go live in the coming months. On top of that, we’re wondering if Microsoft doesn’t have more plans (maybe price updates?) in the works, as well.

