You can finally set Chrome as your default browser with iOS 14 – here’s how

One of the new changes in iOS 14 is the ability to set non-Apple apps as your defaults. You can set your web browser or email client to some of the more popular options, and the latest version of Google Chrome from the App Store lets you do just that.

Currently, Google Chrome is the only non-Apple web browser that you can change to default, possibly as other developers need time to add the support for their own apps. Apple is also considering opening more categories in future, so you might be able to add your favorite non-Apple apps at that time.

Until then, here’s how to set Google Chrome as your default browser so every link will open in the most-used browser on the planet.

Here’s how to set Google Chrome as your default browser in iOS 14

Okay, the first thing you need to do is get your iPhone or iPad onto iOS 14. That means you’ll be running beta software, but don’t worry too much as the full release isn’t far off and I’ve not really noticed any issues in the few months I’ve been using it.

Once you’ve done that:

Install Google Chrome from the App Store Open Settings and tap on the settings for Chrome Tap on Default Browser App and change it to Chrome

Now every weblink you click on iOS will open up in Google Chrome, instead of Safari. You’ll get a confirmation notice the first time you open a link inside an app, letting you know that Chrome is wanting to open the link, so hit OK to confirm. It won’t ask again, and it’s part of the new security stuff inside iOS 14 that lets you know more about what’s going on when you do things on your iPhone.

The only browser you can change to default right now is Google Chrome, we tried Microsoft’s Edge browser but didn’t get the option to set it as Default. Hopefully, that’ll change as time goes on and Apple opens up their ecosystem further. If you want to wait for the public build of iOS 14, you probably won’t have long to wait as Apple is expected to announce the public build on September 15 at their online event.

