Apple’s next press event is on September 15 but don’t expect to see the iPhone 12

Ok, let’s make this quick. We all know new iPhones are coming soon to Apple’s lineup, but now Apple has announced it is hosting a digital event on September 15. You’ll be able to watch it directly on the Apple website.

As usual, Apple is keeping everything pretty close to the chest but don’t expect to see the new, rumored iPhones at the event. It is suspected that those will be announced later this year due to COVID-19 and supplier delays.

Instead, expect this event to be focused around the new Apple Watch, the Series 6. Press invitations to the event include the headline “Time Flies” which seems to point to at least one new timepiece. It is also possible that two models will be released this year, the flagship Series 6 and a lower-priced option that is intended to compete with the likes of Fitbit.

It is also possible that the event will focus on the Series 6 and that Apple will announce a big price drop for previous models, instead of releasing a new, more budget-friendly option.

We could also see an updated iPad Air at the event, one with an edge-to-edge screen similar to the iPad Pro, but it is also possible that it will be announced at a later time, possibly October, according to CNBC.

So, yeah, that’s the news. There’s a new Apple Event coming soon. It’s a virtual event, so at least we won’t have to hear the forced, awkward applause from the audience.

What do you think? Plan on tuning in to the digital event from Apple? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

