New $99 AirPods and second-gen AirPods Max coming late 2024

New rumors suggest that Apple is launching a more affordable $99 AirPod option and a second-generation AirPods Max in late 2024 or early 2025.

Trusted Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo shared the rumor in a series of tweets on his profile earlier this week.

He claims the next major shipment of new AirPods will begin in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025.

That shipment will include an all-new earbuds model with a more affordable price tag. Kuo says Apple is aiming for a $99 sticker price, which would be much cheaper than currently available options.

Right now, Apple’s cheapest option is the second-generation AirPods at $129. The current third-generation model sells for $169.

The next-generation AirPods will likely begin mass shipments in 2H24 or 1H25, including more affordable AirPods (with Apple targeting a price of $99) and new AirPods Max, which will be assembled by Luxshare ICT and Hon Teng. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 12, 2023

A $99 price tag could appeal to consumers who consider original AirPods a little too pricey. The price tag has generally been the most negative aspect of Apple’s earbuds since they came out.

Also rumored in Kuo’s Twitter thread is a new version of the AirPods Max. However, he didn’t share any information beyond a potential shipping schedule.

AirPods Max are Apple’s over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones. It originally launched AirPods Max in 2020 for $549, and they’re still the only model available at the same price.

It’s unknown what kind of new features the next generation AirPods Max will feature or what the price tag will be.

We’re still far from the potential launch of either of these new products. We’ll certainly hear more about them as we get closer to the release window.

