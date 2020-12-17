Why I plan on never buying Apple’s new AirPods Max headphones

Apple announced a pair of new headphones last week called AirPods Max (that’s it, that’s the name). They’re over-ear, noise-canceling headphones that cost $549. At that price, they better be good. And judging from early reviews, that seems to be the case. So, do I have any plans on buying them?

No, absolutely not. What am I, a jerk?

And if you want to know why it’s because of the fact THEY’RE 549 DOLLARS. Seriously, I can’t bring myself to spend that much money on a pair of headphones. I’m not cheap by any stretch, but spending close to $600 on headphones doesn’t make any sense to me. Like, how much better can something sound wearing Apple’s new headphones?

I mean, christ, at the end of the day, they’re just headphones. Sure, they’re going to sound great. They’re going to offer amazing noise-cancellation, but is that really worth $549? I think not; there are headphones out there that cost less than $300 that virtually offer the same sound, if not better. But again, this is coming from someone who hasn’t tried them yet, so take that with a grain of salt.

"Sorry, I can't hear you. My AirPods Max automatically mute poor people." pic.twitter.com/SwDsPKNTKe — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) December 8, 2020

I guess what people are paying for is the luxury of being seen in public with these. What better way to tell strangers that you spent an exorbitant amount of money than wearing a pair of $549 headphones? I don’t know; it all seems silly to me. It reminds me of Google Glass. The same people buying these are the same people who bought Google Glass when they first came out. Remember how that turned out.

Now, I’m not knocking anyone who buys these. If you want to spend over $500 on a pair of headphones just for the sole reason they were made by Apple, that’s your prerogative. It’s your money. You can spend it any way you want. But I’m not going to sit here and pretend like it’s OK for a company to charge such a silly amount of money for a pair of headphones. Sorry, that’s not going to happen.

But the sad reality is that people will buy them, and they will buy them in droves because that’s what we do. But one thing is for certain; this guy will definitely never buy a pair of Apple’s AirPod Max. I’m totally OK with that, and I’m sure Apple will be too. Now, let’s see what else I can spend $549 on.

Do you plan on buying a pair of AirPod Max? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

