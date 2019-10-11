Apple Arcade adds 5 new games to the service – check them out here

People definitely have mixed feelings when it comes to Apple’s latest service, Apple Arcade. Some can see the good in it. Others aren’t as impressed.

Regardless of feelings, however, Apple has just released five new games for the subscription service, so let’s take a quick look at them below.

5 new games that are now available on Apple Arcade

There are some interesting titles here, so if you are looking for some new games to play, these might be worth checking out.

Decoherence

In Decoherence, you build robots, prepare your team, and go up against other teams of robotic enemies. You can customize your bots to meet be good at a bunch of things, or build it to be great at one thing. You can also get into the action by having your player character pilot one of your robots on the battlefield.

If competitive action-strategy games are something you enjoy, Decoherence is now available to download and play.

INMOST

From Chucklefish, INMOST is a pixelated side-scroller with a dark and mysterious vibe.

Play as one of three characters as you explore an abandoned castle full of baddies, puzzles, and mysteries to solve. If you like heavily-stylized sidescrollers, this one is definitely worth checking out.

Mind Symphony

If rhythm games are more your style, then Mind Symphony might be worth checking out.

Released today on Apple Arcade, the game features multiple modes. One mode is a top-down auto-scrolling shooter featuring music from either the game or your Apple Music account. The other is meant for a more casual music experience where you match your button presses to the beat.

Being able to play this game to music from your Apple Music account really takes it over the top.

ShockRods

If you enjoyed car combat games like Twisted Metal and Vigilante 8, this should be a no-brainer.

Featuring 6v6 combat or 12 person free-for-all, build your car for ultimate destruction. While the cars act more like a first-person shooter than maybe a full-blown car game, it’s still great fun to blast your opponents to smithereens. You can play against bots or take your talents up against other real opponents.

Stela

Another platformer for the list, Stela reminds me of games like Limbo thanks to its unique, cinematic atmosphere.

At its core, it’s a platformer game with plenty of puzzles to keep you engaged. Follow the story of a woman living in the final days of the world as you manipulate the environment and dodge daunting creatures hellbent on your destruction.

Apple Arcade is currently available through a free trial, so if you are on the fence, now is your chance to try out the new gaming subscription obligation-free.

What do you think? Interested in any of these Apple Arcade titles? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

