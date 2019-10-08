Here are 6 games you need to play in October 2019

The gaming season is heating up! October is a great month for games as the holiday season approaches so if you are looking for some new games to sink a couple of hours (or days) into, we’ve got you covered.

Whether you like action games, platformers, shooters, or sports, this list will have something for you.

6 games you need to play in October 2019

The Outer Worlds

The upcoming RPG from Obsidian Entertainment (the team behind the wonderful Fallout: New Vegas) is getting ready to release this month on October 25. You play as a character on a mission to delivery people to a newly-formed space colony. Some things happen, you get lost in space, then are woken up. From there, much of the gameplay premise is still unknown.

If you are looking for a game that has plenty of choice options (there are literally zero NPCs that can’t be killed, so you can imagine what that does to the story), this is definitely one to look out for near the end of the month.

The Outer Worlds will be available on Epic Games Store, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and eventually the Nintendo Switch.

Price: $59.99 | Epic Games Store, Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

We promise not everything on this list is going to be shooters, but it’s tough to not include this one. Even with some of its console-exclusivity, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare features a ton of modes, an accompanying mobile release, and a return to the basics that many of us love.

Fewer killstreaks and a bigger focus on pure gunplay should have many fans ready to hop in when it releases on October 25.

Price: $59.99 | Amazon

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Wait, what? I know what you’re thinking, this game is neither new nor widely-acclaimed. Well, friends, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is a huge update to the popular series and brings with it a new, engaging story, a return to the Moon, new weapons, items, and an upgraded armor and weapons system.

Destiny 2 also features some of the tightest shooting controls you could ever want in a game, so even if you are just looking for a Halo-esque shooter, Destiny 2 will definitely scratch that itch. Also, the base game is now free, so you literally have no reason not to at least try it out.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is out now on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Price: $29.99 | Bungie

Luigi’s Mansion 3

I’m going to be honest, I’ve slept on this series for far too long but will make sure to rectify that with the upcoming Nintendo Switch title Luigi’s Mansion 3.

In the third game of the series, Luigi must save his friends who have been captured (in picture frames) by King Boo and his associates. For me, the real question here is do I need to play the first two to understand what’s going on? This action-platformer is a must-have for any Nintendo and Mario fan.

It releases on Nintendo Switch in prime Spooky Szn, October 31.

Price: $59.99 | Amazon

WWE 2K20

If you just want to slam some heads and kick some ass, then WWE 2K20 might be just what you need.

There will be plenty of wrestlers to choose from, as well as mode types and types of matches. 2K20 also expands on WWE 2K19’s engaging MyCAREER mode so if that is more your style then 2K20 should prove to be a solid choice.

WWE 2K20 launches on October 22 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Price: $59.99 | Amazon, Steam

MediEvil

If you are looking for a throwback this month, then look no further than the upcoming release of MediEvil.

First released way in 1998 for the original PlayStation, MediEvil was a huge hit and is now coming back to the PlayStation 4. If you are looking for an old-school hack-and-slash platformer then this remake might be the one for you.

MediEvil releases on October 25 for PlayStation 4.

Price: $29.99 | PlayStation Store, Amazon

There you have it, 6 games that are coming in October than should definitely be on your radar.

If indie games are more your speed, make sure to check out 7 indie games coming out in October 2019 you should be looking out for

What games would you add to the list? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

