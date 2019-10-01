A future Rocket League update will remove its loot crate system – here’s what to know

We knew it was coming and now we have more details regarding changes coming to Rocket League’s loot crate system.

With so many games moving away from loot crates (some due to public perception, some due to laws), this was expected even before the original announcement, but now we have more information on how Rocket League’s cosmetics will work once the update comes out in December.

Rocket League will replace crates with blueprints

So the new system will remove themed crates as a random after-match drop and replace it with something called Blueprints. These Blueprints will detail exactly what cosmetic items can be unlocked and price to unlock will depend on details like rarity, painted variations, and certifications. Unlock the current system which uses keys to unlock a random, themed item from each crate, this system will use a new currency called Credits.

Ever since Epic Games bought Psyonix, many of us have wondered what changes we could expect from the acquisition. One thing, made popular in Fornite, is a rotating Item Shop, and now we have more details about Rocket League’s own shop.

While they are keeping pretty quiet on the details, they did hint at a very popular addition – painted Dominus cars. As a Dom main, I literally can’t tell you how excited I am to cop a TW Dominus. In addition to the TW Dominus (as if you needed to hear anything else), popular items from previous crates will also rotate in and out, plus other new items.

December is still a few months off, so Psyonix is giving all of us traders one more crate to get our hands on before the huge changes – the Vindicator crate. It will feature the Sentinel Battle-Car (shown above) and the Neuro-Agitator Goal Explosion. Imma need me one of those plank cars in Sky Blue or TW, no doubt.

What do you think? Glad to see these changes coming to Rocket League? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: