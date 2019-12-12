Google’s highly-anticipated Interpreter mode is now live for the holiday traveling season

After Google first showcased the Interpreter feature at CES this year, many folks around the world have definitely been excited about its full release. Well, that time is finally here.

The Interpreter feature is exactly as it sounds; it helps its users say certain phrases in a different language. There is also no need to download it as a separate app, as it is integrated into Google Assistant. However, Interpreter will need a Wi-Fi or mobile data connection in order for it to work.

Need to look for a bathroom in Japan or Germany? Use Google’s Interpreter to help you out.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After undergoing a brief software update, users can start asking their Google Assistant to start translating.

How do you go about it? It’s quite easy, really:

Pull out your Google Assistant-enabled device and start with the intro, “Ok, Google…” Say one of the following commands like, “Activate interpreter mode”, “Help me speak [insert language here]”, or “Interpret [insert language here] for me.” Of course, don’t say ‘Insert language here’ Alternatively, instead of saying the language, a user can instead select it Once selected, a notification noise will go on to let the user know that Interpreter mode is on Start talkin’

Once the mode has started, the conversation will be translated onto the phone for the user to read. There will also be no need to switch between languages. Still, always make sure that your tone is clear and that the microphone is picking it up. If you’re done with using Interpreter, you can swipe right or left to deactivate.

At launch, Interpreter mode will be supported by 44 different languages and is available on both Android and iOS devices.

What do you think? Interested in this new feature from Google? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: