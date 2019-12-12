Tech Hangover: Facebook could be in some deep trouble

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

This decision could spell trouble for Facebook, obviously.

Federal officials are considering seeking a preliminary injunction against Facebook Inc, over antitrust concerns related to how its products interact, according to people familiar with the matter. – WSJ

The Democratic Party has announced its next round of primary debates and they’ve dumped Facebook for another, more illustrious tech partner: Apple. – Mashable

We previously shared the initial story on this in yesterday’s Tech Hangover, and man, this story keeps getting wilder. Now the hackers have a podcast that broadcasts these hacks in real-time. What a time to be alive.

In the NulledCast hackers livestream the harassment of Ring camera owners after accessing their devices. Hundreds of people can listen. – Motherboard

If you’re here reading this, stop what you’re doing and click the link to this story. It’s an amazing and important read.

How social media, FaceTune, and plastic surgery created a single, cyborgian look – New Yorker

Of couuuuuuuurse they are, wtf.

AT&T, Cox, Comcast and other broadband companies successfully push the FCC to omit unflattering data on speed tests, among other tactics, to improve their scores – WSJ

The company is testing the service currently in LA and San Fransisco, but hey, if it works out, we can see this rolled out to more markets soon. Fingers crossed.

Lyft is getting into car rentals. The ride-hailing company announced Thursday that it’s launching a rental service available in its main smartphone app that will work pretty much just like traditional car rental companies, starting in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, California. The company will also provide renters with two $20 ride credits to help cover the cost of taking a Lyft to and from the pickup and drop-off points. – The Verge

