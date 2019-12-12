Hackers now have dedicated software that helps them break into Ring security cameras

According to a report in Motherboard, hackers now have dedicated tools to break into the popular range of Ring security cameras. Yikes.

Those tools use already hacked credential lists to quickly check known username/email and password combinations to gain access. Think of it as a computer trying a keyring with near-infinite keys on it, until one clicks.

Recent hacks in Desoto County and Cape Coral show just how easily the Ring cameras were to hack into, using software found on hacking forums. Most of these tools use already breached lists of credentials from other services to quickly test all the possible combinations, hoping to get lucky.

With people reusing credentials on multiple accounts, or not changing logins from the default shipped ones, it’s the easiest way for gaining access. Once the program finds a fit, the hackers can do anything they want on the Ring system, as if they were you, the owner. Stop reusing credentials, k?

If you own Ring cameras and refuse to throw them in the sea, there are a few things you can do to keep safe:

Enable two-factor authentication (seriously, do this)

Add Shared Users instead of sharing credentials (seriously, stop sharing credentials)

Use strong passwords, don’t reuse them across accounts, and change them periodically (use a password manager like 1password or Lastpass to help manage this)

It’s lucky for the two families in this story that the hackers only wanted to harass, it could have been much worse. Stop putting cameras that are connected to the internet in your kids’ rooms.

