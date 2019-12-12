How to dial an international number on an iPhone

Look, sometimes you just really want to pick up the phone and call someone, right? I mean I know we mostly use instant messengers or SMS nowadays, but sometimes you just want to hear someone’s voice. That can be tricky if you’re in different countries, as dialing internationally needs a little extra step to connect.

We’ll show you how to, just in case you need it.

Here’s how to dial internationally on an iPhone

In this age of instant messaging apps, the humble phone call has been relegated to incoming spam calls and outgoing customer support ones. Still, sometimes it’s nice to hear someone’s voice, especially if you’re close with them. So, how do you call someone in another country from your iPhone?

Easily, and we’ll show you how:

Open up the Phone app on your iPhone. In case you’ve been living in a cave for the last decade, that’s the icon that looks like a weird white banana on a green box.

app on your iPhone. In case you’ve been living in a cave for the last decade, that’s the icon that looks like a weird white banana on a green box. Tap the Keypad button (that’s the 10 dots in a mainly-square pattern) to access the screen you can enter the number you’re calling

button (that’s the 10 dots in a mainly-square pattern) to access the screen you can enter the number you’re calling For international calls, you need the + before the number. Tapping and long-pressing the 0 key will bring the + up

before the number. Tapping and long-pressing the key will bring the up Then add the country code for the country you’re calling out to, followed by the local number . For example, for the UK you add +44 , then the local number (remember to remove the 0 before the number)

for the country you’re calling out to, followed by the . For example, for the you add , then the local number (remember to remove the before the number) Tap the Green call button when you’ve entered the number to start the call

If you’re going to be calling this person a lot, you might want to save their number to your Contacts. To do that, open the Phone app after the call, tap Recents and tap the info button next to the number you want to save, then tap Create New Contact to enter the rest of their details.

