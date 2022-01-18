T-Mobile reigns supreme with the fastest mobile speeds in the US

T-Mobile has been the front-runner in mobile internet speeds for some time now. And it doesn’t look like the company is giving up the crown any time soon. A recent internet speed report from Ookla, the makers of SpeedTest, shows that T-Mobile’s internet speeds are nearly twice as fast as its competition.

Ookla’s latest rankings take a look at the mobile internet speeds offered by the three biggest providers in the United States: T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T. Out of the three, T-Mobile’s speeds are far superior to the competition across the board.

When looking at overall mobile speed, T-Mobile outpaces its opponents by nearly double. T-Mobile offers an average download speed of 90 Mbps, while AT&T and Verizon sit back at 49 and 45 Mbps, respectively.

5G performance stats (Image: Ookla)

And T-Mobile’s lead in the 5G race (shown above) has been crucial to the mobile provider’s overall speed lead. When looking at just 5G speeds, T-Mobile offers well over double the speed that AT&T and Verizon currently provide.

T-Mobile’s 5G speeds average a blistering 187 Mbps. AT&T and Verizon, on the other hand, are left in the dust at just 69 and 79 Mbps.

5G availability stats (Image: Ookla)

Verizon and AT&T have seen a few delays to their 5G network installation, most notably from airlines. The airline industry has been skeptical about the two companies’ new C-Band 5G spectrum, causing several months of delays.

It’s unclear how much of an effect this has had on the speed race, but it’s possible that Verizon and AT&T start to close the gap once those issues are resolved.

For now, T-Mobile is, by far, the fastest option on the market for mobile internet speeds. And with such a commanding lead, I can’t imagine that the competition will catch up any time soon. It will be interesting to see how these numbers change as mobile providers continue to expand their 5G networks.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: